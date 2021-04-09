Amazon Luna Has Now Added A New 720p Streaming Option

Amazon revealed today that they have added a new streaming option in Amazon Luna as players can now stream in 720p. The streaming option was added to the service as more of an aid to players, as it will allow customers who have data cap limitations from their internet service providers to play at a lower resolution. This was they can continue playing HD games with a lowered appearance without sacrificing gameplay or performance. The option has been added to Luna as we speak, all you have to do is boot it up and allow whatever update may need to kick in to do its thing, and it will be ready in your options. This is basically a godsend from the service as the pandemic has given way to ISP's to charge ridiculous fees for going over their limit, and online gaming definitely racks up the numbers. You can read more about the addition below.

Since Luna launched into early access, we've regularly heard from customers on what they're enjoying as well as areas where we can improve their experience. One of the most requested features is the ability to play at lower resolutions to match unique internet connection speeds and bandwidth demands. Starting today, we're enabling a new 720p option, allowing for decreased bandwidth and data usage by streaming at a lower resolution. With this setting, customers that have data cap limitations from their internet service providers can play at a lower resolution without sacrificing gameplay performance. To take advantage of the 720p option, customers can go to the Settings tab in Luna and select 720p. It's that easy! We are working hard to continue improving Luna throughout early access, so we appreciate all the feedback we've received thus far from customers.