AMC Games Announces The Fabulous Fear Machine For Spring 2022

AMC Games revealed this week they have a new title on the way developed by Fictiorama Studios called The Fabulous Fear Machine. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this is basically a bit of a loving tribute back to the days of EC Comics, publisher of classic horror comic book series such as Tales From The Crypt, The Vault Of Horror, The Haunt Of Fear, and more. This one plays out as a single-player, real-time strategy narrative adventure title where you play the role of a newly minted "Master of the Machine." It's your goal to create and spread fear throughout the world by carefully cultivating different legends of horror, scary stories, urban myths, and conspiracy theories. The game is slated for Spring 2022, but you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

The job done right: Your strength is in strategizing; leave the dirty work to your Agents. Send them to explore new locations and infiltrate your enemies, making interesting choices along the way.

An equal and opposite reaction: Rivals and the forces of good alike seek to undo the Machine's influence for their own ends. Plan accordingly, or you may find your own Legends twisted into inspirational stories, mascots, or other sugary-sweet clichés.

Think globally, scare locally: Many Legends are drawn from the unique cultural history of specific countries. Travel the world, and learn what terrors each populace delights in.

A tale as old as time: Across one playthrough you'll direct the stories of several Masters operating in different regions of the world. Along the way, explore the history of the Machine, its enemies, and the Agents who aid you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'The Fabulous Fear Machine' Video Game | Official Teaser (https://youtu.be/ejibudAnawY)