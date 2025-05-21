Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: AMD, Computex 2025

AMD Reveals Multiple Items During Computex 2025

AMD was present at Computex 2025 in Taiwan this week where they made a few announcements about their processors and more

Article Summary AMD unveils Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs with RDNA 4 architecture for top-tier 1440p gaming performance.

Ryzen Threadripper 9000 and 9000 WX-Series CPUs debut, boasting record core counts and Zen 5 power.

Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card launches for AI workstations, featuring 32GB memory and PCIe Gen 5.

ASUS Expert P Series Copilot+ PCs announced with Ryzen AI PRO 300 processors and 50+ TOPS NPU.

AMD was one of the many companies that took part in Computex 2025 this week in Taipei, Taiwan, revealing a number of new items for their products. Among the highlights from the company was them covering their new Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards, the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and 9000 WX-Series workstation processors, the Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics card, and the new ASUS Expert P Series Copilot+ PC. We have the finer details from the company below following their announcements this week.

AMD at Computex 2025

The new Radeon RX 9060 XT GPUs are powered by the advanced AMD RDNA 4 architecture and deliver smooth, responsive 1440p gaming with FSR 4 ML-enhanced upscaling and accelerated ray tracing. For those who build worlds, tell stories through pixels, or chase victory in esports, these cards offer the performance and intelligence to elevate every experience. AMD also announced the Radeon AI PRO R9700, a new GPU built on AMD RDNA 4 architecture with second-generation AMD AI accelerators. With 32GB of graphics memory and PCIe Gen 5 support, it's designed for local AI inference, model finetuning, and complex creative workloads, with scalability for multi-GPU systems.

AMD also introduced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series and Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors — bringing record-setting core counts, massive memory bandwidth, and next-gen platform capabilities to professional and enthusiast desktops. Whether rendering cinematic VFX, simulating real-world physics, or locally fine-tuning billion-parameter AI models, these processors are built to break bottlenecks and accelerate innovation.

Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards, featuring up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and double the raytracing throughput compared to the previous generation so gamers can enjoy the most exciting games of today and tomorrow at max settings. The GPUs will be available later this year with pricing starting at $299 MSRP for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB model.

graphics cards, featuring up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and double the raytracing throughput compared to the previous generation so gamers can enjoy the most exciting games of today and tomorrow at max settings. The GPUs will be available later this year with pricing starting at $299 MSRP for the 8GB model and $349 for the 16GB model. Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and 9000 WX-Series workstation processors built on "Zen 5" architecture for unmatched performance, incredible efficiency and enterprise-grade AMD PRO Technologies, empowering professionals to bring complex visions to life faster.

processors built on "Zen 5" architecture for unmatched performance, incredible efficiency and enterprise-grade AMD PRO Technologies, empowering professionals to bring complex visions to life faster. Radeon AI PRO R9700 workstation graphics cards designed for AI-powered workstations can deliver up to 4x more throughput than the previous generation and feature expanded AMD ROCm on Radeon support to bring high-performance GPU acceleration to a broader range of AI and compute workloads for advanced AI development.

workstation graphics cards designed for AI-powered workstations can deliver up to 4x more throughput than the previous generation and feature expanded AMD ROCm on Radeon support to bring high-performance GPU acceleration to a broader range of AI and compute workloads for advanced AI development. ASUS Expert P Series Copilot+ PCs powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer 50+ TOPS of NPU performance and features AMD PRO Technologies for faster and more efficient AI-enhanced productivity as well as enterprise-grade security and manageability for the modern IT environment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!