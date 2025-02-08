Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games, Sid Meier's Civilization VII - VR

Civilization VII VR Will Arrive On Meta Quest 3 This Spring

Sid Meier's Civilization VII is getting a VR version for Meta Quest 3, bringing the game to a vistual environment this Spring

Article Summary Civilization VII VR launches on Meta Quest 3 this Spring for a hands-on, immersive experience.

Interact with iconic world leaders and build your empire in a virtual, mixed reality setting.

Unique VR/MR perspective lets you explore the map and appreciate details like never before.

Experience dynamic control with a new interface designed for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

2K Games and Firaxis Games confirmed this week that Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be getting a VR version, set to be released on Meta Quest 3. Simply named Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR, this version will take players into the game in a much more interactive setting, giving you the ability to be more hands-on with the way you build up your civilization. Not to mention the idea of having the world at your fingertips, literally, as the design of this is far different than what you experience on a PC. Now release date has been set beyond the idea it will be out this Spring, so for now, enjoy the trailer while we wait for more info.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR

The award-winning Civilization strategy series comes to virtual and mixed reality for the first time in franchise history. Experience a revolutionary new chapter from Firaxis Games with Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR, only on Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Take your place at the Command Table and immerse yourself as you build an empire to stand the test of time. Chart a course for your people, engage with other leaders, research technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world.

A True Civilization Experience in VR/MR: Enjoy Civilization from a unique perspective, whether you're peering down from high above the map or leaning all the way in to appreciate the finer details of every building and unit.

Enjoy Civilization from a unique perspective, whether you're peering down from high above the map or leaning all the way in to appreciate the finer details of every building and unit. Meet Your Visionary Leaders Face-To-Face: Iconic world leaders surround the Command Table, reacting whenever you forge alliances or declare war.

Iconic world leaders surround the Command Table, reacting whenever you forge alliances or declare war. Your Empire Enters Your Reality: Reach out and take control with the new interface designed for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, letting you change viewpoints at will and bring the Command Table into your surroundings with dynamic mixed reality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!