Among Trees Comes To Steam Early Access This Wednesday

Indie developer and publisher FJRD Interactive revealed they are releasing Among Trees into Steam Early Access on November 10th. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a vibrant survival sandbox title that will have you exploring the great outdoors with not much civilization around you. You roam through beautifully colored landscapes as you get a feel for everything around you, including the wildlife and nature that make it so serene. The only bit of modern haven nearby is your tiny cabin where you'll take care of a few things before heading back out into the wilderness. It's a cool experience to check out that nature lovers will enjoy messing with, even if it isn't the complete game yet.

The game has been in Early Access over on the Epic Games Store for over a year, as the team has slowly been making updates and upgrades to it based on player interaction. Now it looks like the team might actually be preparing for a full release as they now test it out on the Steam servers. You can get a better look at the game from the trailer below as the Steam version comes around on November 10th, 2021.

This is your little wood cabin. Located in the heart of a lush forest, the cabin is expandable: build new rooms and unlock additional game mechanics, including food cooking, plant growing, and tool crafting. Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves. Stay safe as you explore. Do what you need to do: scavenging for food, catching fish, and chopping down trees. Stay stealthy so that you can avoid the wild, deadly beasts that roam the forest – and who knows what other dangers the night brings.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Among Trees Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/fe9DytkcSlc)