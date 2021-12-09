Among Us Announces VR Version At The Game Awards

Innersloth revealed that they have partnered with Schell Games and Robot Teddy to release a VR version of Among Us. This doesn't mean the regular version of the game is going away or changing, it just means we're getting a new version of the game in which you'll be in a group of survivors trying to win the game while in a VR headset with a first-person view. It brings about a whole new set of challenges to not only stay alive and do your achievements but also to be one of the killers and get away with murder around the board. Enjoy the trailer below along with quotes from all of the studios involved.

"We are grateful to the community who continues to share our game with friends and family and support us," said Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth. "Schell Games has a legacy of creating award-winning virtual reality titles, and we couldn't be more excited to create a brand new Among Us experience for our existing fans and new players. We can't wait for players to become Crewmates in a first-person environment."

"We're excited to take all the features players worldwide have enjoyed from Among Us and tailor them to a fully immersive experience in virtual reality," said Jesse Schell of Schell Games. "There's a lot to love about Among Us and this partnership presents a perfect pairing of the runaway success of the original game and the upward trajectory of the virtual reality ecosystem."

"We are looking forward to continuing our existing relationship with Innersloth and Schell Games on this new development adventure," said Callum Underwood, Director of Robot Teddy. "Virtual reality is growing in popularity, and this growth will only continue to increase as new platforms and technologies emerge. We couldn't be more excited to work with both companies to bring this next iteration of Among Us to fruition."