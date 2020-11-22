Among Us On The Verge Of Adding Accounts & More Languages

The crew at InnerSloth posted a new update this week for Among Us on social media, letting fans know of new additions on the way. The company most recently started their own Twitter account specifically for the game, to which Twitter automatically gave a Verified checkmark. (Good on them, but… Really, Twitter?) Since then they've been using the account to post regular updates on the game now that it's become highly popular. The most recent set of updates have shown a brief look at the new map, which will be based on one of their other games, Stickmin.

Meanwhile, the company revealed that they will be bringing in a couple of new additions for the next update to the game that includes accounts as well as new languages. Here are both of the tweets with the new info.

Crewmates, let's answer 2 things: ❗️ Accounts ❗️ Highest priority rn for reporting and moderation! We want our space to be welcoming & respectful, so this is our first step in sabatoging the toxicity and hacking. Be excellent to each other in the meantime or else (I will cry) pic.twitter.com/TZQPp6IrYu — Among Us 🙏 weekend!! dont let me respond plz lol (@AmongUsGame) November 19, 2020

Second… 💬 Languages 💬 Here's the task list for us: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish EU and LA, Dutch, Russian, BR and EU Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, FIlipino (Bisaya). More languages to come, but that's the focus for now! ok byeeeeeeeeeeee 🚀 — Among Us 🙏 weekend!! dont let me respond plz lol (@AmongUsGame) November 19, 2020

The need for accounts in Among Us is desperately needed. Aside from the spam and harassment people have been finding in the chat when people are deliberating, there's still a massive amount of toxicity in the game from people bailing out of games because they're not the killer, or refusing to do tasks because the game didn't go their way. Speaking as someone who frequents those games, those people need to be yeeted out of both the ship and the game entirely. With the inclusion of a new mod system and forcing people to make accounts to play, hopefully, that will curb the attitude. Or at the very least make it easy to do so if they tie accounts into people's IP addresses. Also, something to keep an eye out for that many noticed is that with these new languages, there may be hope of more servers being added to take the pressure off the North American and European servers.