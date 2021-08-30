An Ultimate PvP Tournament Returns To Old School RuneScape

Jagex has revealed that a new Ultimate PvP Tournament will be coming back to Old School RuneScape for people to win cash prizes. The tournament marks the introduction of Deadman: Reborn, a new addition to the game that will serve as the setting for this tournament as the competitive survival mode has returned. This particular one features drastic changes that will give everyone a bit of a shake-up when they enter combat for the first time. You can read more about it below and check out a trailer as players will be fighting for cash with first place getting $20k, second place $10k, third and fourth $1k, and 5th-16th place getting a one-year subscription.

One of the most prominent features that's coming to Deadman: Reborn is the Three Life system. When each player spawns into the game they will have three lives; there will be no XP lost when losing the first two lives, but on the player's final death they will lose all their combat XP, 10% of their skilling XP, but fortunately their quest progress doesn't reset. A further crucial change is the introduction of Combat -Level Bracket Worlds, these will essentially act as a barrier to prevent higher-level players from stomping on lower-level players.

Taking heavy inspiration from Old School RuneScape Leagues, the development team have also introduced Deadman Sigils, an additional layer of powerful buffs that'll enhance gameplay. The Sigils come packaged in three tiers, each providing more power than the last, and will affect Combat, Skilling, and Utility. Additional Sigils can be obtained as drops from NPCs and they can also be bought from or sold to other players at the Grand Exchange.

The one-month season will come to a dramatic climax at the Deadman: Reborn Finale on Friday 17th September, where more than 2,000 elite players will battle it out in a nail-biting 1v1 stage. The most fearless player will be crowned victor and go down in Old School RuneScape history, not to mention getting the lion's share of the generous $32,000 reward prize!