Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard Y Counters In Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution has rolled out in Pokémon GO and, with it, Mega Raids. These raids will be their own tier independent of the known ranking system of raids, but they seem to be, at least thus far, at the same difficulty level of Tier Five Legendary Raids. Mega Charizard Y, the variant of Charizard's Mega Evolution that keeps its Fire/Flying-typing in tact, is currently the most powerful non-Shadow Pokémon in the game with a stunning max CP of 4455 and a DPS (Damage Per Second) of 21.882. Here's how you can take down Mega Charizard Y.

Top Mega Charizard Y Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Charizard Y counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Mega Charizard Y with efficiency.

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Carracosta (Rock Throw, Ancient Power)

It is of major note that, while it is the twelfth best overall counter by itself, bringing in Mega Blastoise will boost the attack of other trainers' Water-type Pokémon, such as Omastar and Carracosta.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard Y is the easiest Mega Raid to defeat with a small team because of its double weakness to Rock-type moves. It is possible for two trainers using maxed counters from the above list and Best Buddy boost to defeat Mega Charizard Y as a duo. However, a duo is not recommended for Mega Raids. The point of these Raids is to accrue Mega Energy, which is awarded to trainers in different amounts based on the speed at which the raid was completed. Mega Raids will always be more rewarding with a full lobby.

Catching Mega Charizard Y

When defeating Mega Pokémon, the raid boss will revert back to its standard form… so you're catching a standard Charizard. Charizard is a tough catch, so using Golden Razz Berries and the circle lock technique is recommended.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Charizard's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Charizard is finishing its attack. The attack is a smooth loop and strike at the player. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch this Fire-type is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Charizard.

Shiny Mega Charizard Y odds

Shiny Charizard is available from Mega Charizard Y raids, but it is too early for researchers to determine a Shiny rate. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will report on the Shiny rates once they become available.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Charizard will have a CP of 1651 in normal weather conditions, and 2064 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic Generation One Fire-type and rake in enough Mega Energy to evolve your own Charizard.