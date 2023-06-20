Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio, Video Games | Tagged: angry birds, Legends of Learning, Rovio Entertainment

Angry Birds To Be Featured In Several Educational Games

Kids may soon be learning the basics of education through the Angry Birds, as a new deal will have them in several academic titles.

Rovio Entertainment has partnered with the educational gaming platform Legends of Learning to make a new series of titles featuring the Angry Birds IP. Much like has been done in the past with franchises like Minecraft and Super Mario Bros., the company will be loaning their characters over to Legends to make a series of games focused on problem-solving and STEM topics. Which means there's a pretty good chance your kids will learn how to do subtraction by flicking birds across the screen, as if that's not how they already learned. We got more details and a couple of quotes from this morning's press release below.

"The partnership, which was facilitated by Angry Birds' global licensing agency IMG, will result in a series of educational games that leverage the iconic characters and settings of the Angry Birds franchise. Using player-focused gaming experiences, interactive gameplay, and hands-on problem-solving, the games are designed to help students learn important STEM concepts, ranging from collisions and forces to angle measurement. The educational games will be available on Legends of Learning. With thousands of fun, curriculum-aligned math and science games, the educational platform helps teachers make classrooms a fun and productive learning environment through research-driven game-based learning."

"We can't wait to bring the flock to classrooms all around the USA by partnering with Legends of Learning," commented Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, Head of Brand Licensing at Rovio. "Rovio's mission is to craft joy, and we believe Legends of Learning's game-based education platform is a great way to bring joy into education. We are excited to see how their network of independent game developers will utilize Angry Birds to make learning fun."

"We are thrilled to be working with Rovio and the Angry Birds brand," said Dr. Vadim Polikov, CEO and co-founder of Legends of Learning. "The combination of this iconic brand with the academic rigor and student engagement that teachers rely on from Legends of Learning is going to be revolutionary. Students are going to love it, and research study after research study has shown that when students are engaged in rigorous game-based learning, increased test scores follow."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!