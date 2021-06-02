Pokémon GO's Season Of Discovery: Raids & Events

The Season of Discovery has begun in Pokémon GO. This is the third-ever Season following the Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends. Niantic has said that this Season, which runs from June 1st at 10 AM local time until September 1st at 10 AM local time, will focus on Niantic's fifth anniversary with Pokémon GO as well as GO Fest 2021. Now, let's see what events and bonuses are happening with the Season of Discovery.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic wrote:

Some Pokémon will make their Pokémon GO debut in Legendary Raids and Mega Raids!

Personally, I'm thinking that we're going to see Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres as major features of the Season of Discovery. There's not much given in the announcement about events, but they reference that this season will be about discovery (obviously) and celebrating Pokémon GO's fifth anniversary. To me, the overlap of the Venn Diagram of discovering something new while celebrating something classic is in this new take on the first three Legendaries.

The Season of Discovery will have a colossal kickoff with Regirock, Regice, and Registeel returning to five-star raids! They will be appearing from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, a surprise Pokémon will appear in five-star raids. Keep your eyes peeled for more details, Trainers!

I'm betting Regigigas with a Shiny release. Regigigas is brought forth by Regirock, Regice, and Registeel… and we haven't seen it in raids in a long, long time. Summer raids also tend to be more exciting than the first half of the year, so we're definitely due for a major Shiny release.

Unexpected guests will be making an appearance in five-star raids, including exciting encounters during Pokémon GO Fest 2021!

For GO Fest, my prediction is that we will see Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem return.

Look out for more raid updates in our monthly event blogs. This Season, Mega Raids will feature only one Mega-Evolved Pokémon at a time. Stay tuned for further details each month.

Thinning out the Megas is, to me, a solid idea. Keeping one at a time allows trainers to focus better while also keeping the rotation interesting. The truth is, there are still only a handful of Megas out, so rotating three every three weeks felt repetitive. While this is listed as a season feature, it'd make sense to permanently apply it to Pokémon GO.