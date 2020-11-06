Animation Week 2020 Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Animation Week 2020 event has now kicked off in Pokémon GO. It will tie into Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the current arc in the long-running, ongoing animated adventures of Ash, Pikachu, and their friends. The event will feature nods to the show in many different ways, bringing with it new Timed Research, raids, and more.

The full details of the Animation Week 2020 event, now live in Pokémon GO, include:

EGGS: Riolu, Pichu, Mantyke, and Cubone will be in 7KM Gift Eggs. This is by far the most exciting part of the event. Riolu is a great, difficult-to-acquire Shiny Pokémon so be sure to have Egg-space available when opening Gifts.

PHOTOBOMBS: We can now confirm that Scyther will appear in photobombs featuring the character Goh from Pokémon Journeys. These can be done five times per day. Scyther is a great Shiny, so don't miss a single day of GO Snapshots so you can maximize on your chances.

WORLD CAP PIKACHU: This one-hour only spawn from back in October's first Spotlight Hour will return for a full week.

SHINY-BOOSTED CUBONE? Speculation is, due to Niantic's wording of the announcement, that Cubone will feature a boosted Shiny rate during the event… so don't miss a single click.

TIMED RESEARCH: This will offer Mega Venusaur Energy, with Niantic following up on their promise to offer this for free to Pokémon GO trainers now that Venusaur has departed Mega Raids.

Other bonuses such as avatar items and Pokémon Journeys-themed spawns and raids. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for a full report on the event's raid rotation, as we confirm which species are available to catch in their Shiny forms in Pokémon GO and which are not.

Animation Week 2020 will last until Thursday, November 12th at 10 PM local time in Pokémon GO.