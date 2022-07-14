Annapurna Interactive Partners With Travel Cat For Stray Items

Annapurna Interactive has announced a new partnership with Travel Cat to create a set of items for their upcoming game Stray. The company is releasing two specific items as part of a new collection, as you'll be able to get your hands on a special backpack (140) as well as a cat harness and leash set ($40). Both of which have been designed based on the color scheme and futuristic designs of the world the game is based in, along with special branding featuring the logo of the game. Both items are currently up for pre-order at the link above, as we have more info on both of them below.

Gamers and cat lovers alike will be drawn like catnip to the limited edition Stray harness and cat backpack collection to celebrate the game's digital launch on July 19. The gear can be used to spend more quality time with cats beyond the great indoors and give cats the enrichment and stimulation they need in a feline-friendly way to support a long and happy life. This comfortable and safe harness, which sports the Stray game logo, is perfect for walks around the block or exploring a mysterious cybercity full of robots.

The Travel Cat Stray harness is a replica of the harness worn by the Stray cat – robot sidekick not included! With both an adjustable chest strap and neck strap with buckles and strong velcro, this secure harness ensures the best fit for a cat. The strong nylon leash is reflective to keep a cat safely in sight and is the purrfect length of 6 feet to allow exploration and control.

Inspired by the stunning visuals of Stray, go from game mode to real life adventures with a feline friend in the Travel Cat neon and charcoal cat bubble backpack created to bring cat and gaming enthusiasts together. This colorful, collaborative version of Travel Cat's international best-seller, "The Fat Cat" Cat Backpack, holds the most weight of any cat backpack on the market — up to 25 lbs of cat. The sturdy, well-ventilated, breathable, and versatile cat bubble backpack will be a safe space for adventures with cats, big and small.