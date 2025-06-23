Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Dropped a New Story Trailer During Fan Fest

Check out the latest trailer for Borderlands 4, as the team at 2K Games dropped this Story Trailer during the Borderlands Fan Fest

Article Summary Borderlands 4 reveals a thrilling new Story Trailer at the Borderlands Fan Fest event from 2K Games.

Take on The Timekeeper and battle The Order in a high-stakes fight for freedom on the world of Kairos.

Play as four new Vault Hunters, customize builds, and unleash powerful Action Skills in explosive combat.

Explore a vast sci-fi world solo or in 4-player co-op, filled with loot, boss fights, and unforgettable characters.

2K Games held the Borderlands Fan Fest this weekend, and during the event, they showed off a new Story Trailer for Borderlands 4. The focus of this one centered on how the world of Kairos is breaking away from the dictatorship of The Timekeeper, the leader of an army of synthetic soldiers that have become known as The Order. Familiar names and new faces join forces to fight a common enemy in a very explosive war for freedom. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keeps the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

