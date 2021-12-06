Anno 1800 Season Four Will Arrive December 14th

Ubisoft announced today that they will officially be launching Season Four into Anno 1800 on December 14th with a ton of new content. The name of the new season will be called Eden Burning and will come with three more DLC's that will be released throughout the early part of 2022. The primary focus of it is the balance of how industry and expansion affect the environment in the short and the long term. The devs went over the details of it in their latest blog, which also details their Plant-A-Tree DLC. You can also check out the promo video for it below.

First debuted during the 2021 Green Game Jam, Eden Burning introduces a new game mode: Scenarios. The Eden Burning Scenario features a rogue-like mechanic that teaches players the dangers of an exploitative economy for the environment. Players must finish an industrial project without destroying their ecosystem while weighing the impacts of using renewable versus non-renewable resources. Their decisions will affect their environment positively or negatively – and players who prioritize sustainable practices will see the best results. Eden Burning will be available as part of the free Game Update 13 on December 14. In Season 4, at least one new Scenario will be released alongside each new DLC.

Anno 1800 is also partnering with Ecologi, a social enterprise funding reforestation and other carbon reduction projects. Beginning December 14, players can buy the Plant A Tree DLC for $2.99 to receive a new ornamental tree to plant in their cities. A minimum of $1 of every purchase of the Plant A Tree DLC will be forwarded by Ubisoft to Ecologi. After March 31, 2022, the DLC will be removed from the in-game store, but players who own the DLC will retain it in their account. The ornament will also be given away for free later in 2022.

"The Anno team believes it is crucial to protect our planet and take action to address climate change. Taking part in the Green Game Jam earlier this year and winning the UNEP Choice Award was a real honor for us. We are happy that we can now bring this concept to life in our latest free game update and show how video games can play a role in teaching players about environmental issues," said Marcel Hatam, International Brand Manager for the Anno series at Ubisoft Mainz.