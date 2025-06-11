Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Antro, Gatera Studio, Selecta Play

Antro Confirms Late June Release For PC & Consoles

After a few months of teasing the game, Antro finally has a release date, as it will be released for PC and consoles in a few weeks

Article Summary Antro launches late June for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing its underground world to players soon.

Explore a dystopian Barcelona where only 1% of humanity has survived and lives in a divided society.

Join protagonist Nittch in a 2.5D rhythm-action platformer filled with music, puzzles, and rebellion.

Navigate Antro's urban landscapes with hip hop and electronic beats while evading a totalitarian regime.

Indie game developer Gatera Studio and publisher Selecta Play have confirmed the official release date for Antro, which will be arriving sooner than we expected. The game has been teased and tested for several months now, as players have gotten a small taste of the rhythm-action puzzle platformer where you explore dystopian society set in an underground world. Now we know when we'll see the full version as they have revealed the release date for PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S will be June 27. 2025. Along with the news, we got a new trailer you can enjoy here.

Antro

After The Collapse, only 1% of humankind survived and was forced to take refuge underground. Under the old city of Barcelona stands Antro, a dirty and dark hole divided into geographical strata. The inhabitants of the lowest levels fight for survival by working forced labor, while the ones in the higher levels rule over the new underground world. Antro's government has become a totalitarian system, handing power over to a corporation based on technological overproduction and the automation of sectors known as La Cúpula. Freedom of speech has been censored, art and music are forbidden, and a rebellion seems to be coming to life inside the den in which they're living.

Journey through the most remote places in the underground metropolis of Antro, and join the protagonist, Nittch, as you embark on a mission to deliver a package to a mysterious, unknown recipient. While you're at it, how about overthrowing the totalitarian government of La Cúpula? Play with urban music in a thrilling adventure full of action, puzzles, and 2.5D platforming. Explore Antro to the rhythm of hip hop, drill, R&B, and electronic music, and move around the city, overcoming obstacles in your way, be it by resolving puzzles or traversing the environment using parkour. But be prepared to run at full speed, as the pursuits in Antro are plentiful, and both you and the scenario will move in synchrony with the music. But remember: the enemy is always lurking.

