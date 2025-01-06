Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Announces Astral Anomaly Event Happening Tomorrow

Apex Legends have an all-new Astral Anomaly Event coming to the game tomorrow, with a number of cosmetics and modes included

Article Summary Apex Legends Astral Anomaly Event brings new modes, cosmetics, and challenges starting January 7, 2025.

Experience the nostalgia of Launch Royale, featuring classic gameplay on modern Apex maps.

Unlock exclusive items, including Alter and Horizon skins, by progressing through the event.

Complete challenges for Bytes and redeem cosmetics in the Astral Anomaly Reward Shop.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have shown off a new event coming to Apex Legends this week, as the Astral Anomaly Event kicks off on January 7. The big addition to this is the Launch Royale mode, which will take you back in time to the game's original rules and mechanics (if you remember how to play like that). Plus, there is the usual array of cosmetics to collect and other additions. We have more info from the devs below and a trailer above.

Apex Legends: Astral Anomaly Event

Limited-Time Mode: Launch Royale

Step back in time again for Launch Royale! Experience the LTM with the old-school weapons, Legends, abilities, and ruleset, but on all of the current-day Apex Legends Battle Royale maps. Kings Canyon, World's Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, Broken Moon, and District will all be available to play with Launch Royale. If you're craving that old-school Apex vibe on the modern maps, this is the best time to jump in and see where legends were born. Relive a refreshed nostalgia from January 7-20, 2025.

Milestone Event Items

Pick up 15 otherworldly limited-time cosmetics as you progress through the Astral Anomaly event. Each item received during the event counts towards bonus rewards that are automatically unlocked at milestones along the way, including 10 Exotic Shards. All 15 items will be available in Astral Anomaly Event Apex Packs† for the duration of the event, with each pack having a chance to unlock Alter's "Anarchonaut" and Horizon's "Dark Horizon" skins. Note: each event pack contains one event item and two standard items, and there are no duplicates of event items in these packs.

Reward Shop

Earn Bytes by completing daily event challenges, then check out the Astral Anomaly Reward Shop to redeem them for rewards and see your progress with all four event badges. Offerings will rotate halfway through the event.

Apex Legends Store Tab

Looking for more stellar Legend skins? Check out Mad Maggie, Crypto, and Seer's skins in the shop until the event ends. Octane's Legendary skin will also be available for direct purchase.

