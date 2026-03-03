Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Sotsu Sunrise

Apex Legends Announces New Gundam Crossover Event

Apex Legends has a brand-new event on the way next week as the world of Gundam will invade the game for a couple of weeks

Article Summary Apex Legends launches a Gundam crossover event starting March 10 for a limited time.

Broken Moon map features Gundam mobile suits, statues, and battle-themed environmental changes.

Unique Gundam-themed abilities, wild cards, and tactical upgrades enhance gameplay.

Unlock exclusive Gundam skins, cosmetics, event rewards, and limited-edition Gunpla models.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed a new major crossover for Apex Legends, as players will see the world of Gundam come to the title. Working with Sotsu Sunrise, the game will see a special event kicking off on March 10 and running for a few weeks, as you'll see some special Gundam designs and more take place, along with some specioal collectibles for you to snag. We have more details below and the latest trailer above.

Apex Legends x Gundam

Drop Into Wildcard & Earn Your Wings

Broken Moon transforms into a full Gundam battlefield for the event, with destroyed Mobile Suits scattered across the terrain, massive climbable Wing Gundam statues, and ships battling overhead. Grab the Buster Rifle from Care Packages and launch skyward for aerial recon, scan through walls to mark every enemy, and fire laser beams that cut through cover and explode on impact. Utilize Bit Staves as shields to absorb damage while pushing through enemy lines, or switch to Drone Command to patrol, scan, and attack trespassing players!

Unleash Lethal Gundam Abilities with New Wild Cards

Epyon's Lash adds a magnetic melee pull Tactical ability, and more.

Heavyarms Salvo marks enemies for air support missile strikes after landing multiple hits.

Zero Sacrifice triggers a self-destruct explosion on death, taking down nearby enemies with the player.

Zero Rebirth allows players to enter the Void when knocked, then exit with 1 HP, temporary invulnerability and health regen.

Gundam Skins, Cosmetics & Rewards Galore

Players can celebrate their love of the fandom with Legendary cosmetics, Gundam-inspired skins, a Limited Edition Gunpla drop, and more! Earn Medals during the Event to unlock Gundam-themed items from the Reward Shop. To celebrate the Apex Legends x Gundam Event out of game, there will be three limited-edition Apex Legends Gunplas available for sale:

RG1/144 Freedom Gundam – Apex Legends Crypto Ver-

RG 1/144 Wing Gundam Zero EW – Apex Legends Valkyrie Ver-

RG 1/144 Gundum Epyon – Apex Legends Alter Ver-

