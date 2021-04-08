Apex Legends Drops New Details On War Games Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment revealed new details on the War Games collection event on the way to Apex Legends next week. War Games is a new event featuring never-before-seen playlist modifiers, as well as a new rewards track and a new set of challenges, all designed for experienced players to get more out of the game and to throw newbies into the deep end with some fun experiences. The event will start on April 13th with each new playlist modifier only lasting for a few days before switching out to a new one. Each new one will come with new cosmetics and more to earn, such as the epic Rampart and 30-30 skins, five unlockable Battle Pass levels, and daily XP challenges refreshed daily. We have details of each new playlist modifier for you below, and to get a more detailed account, you can read the developer's blog here.

Second Chance (Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15): Kicking off the event, this modifier grants each Legend one free respawn per match; once a Legend is killed, a Respawn Token is consumed to rise again from the player's current location retaining all their weapons and gear. After a short duration, the player respawns high in the air to skydive back into the action.

Ultra Zones (Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19): Get ready for multiple Hot Zones within a single map, and for more epic loot and gold items. Each Hot Zone is enveloped in a Flash Point – the enormous, glowing bubbles that replenish HP and shields when you stand in them. In this mode, consumable items are still available as normal throughout the loot pool.

Auto Banners (Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21): Adding a rather small but spicy change to squadmate respawning, this modifier lets players automatically retrieve their Squadmates Banner Cards! Players don't need to loot their death box to retrieve their Banner Cards — they can just head straight to a respawn beacon. The loot pool has been altered to contain more Mobile Respawn Beacons too.

Killing Time (Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23): This Apex Legends event speeds up the match as Legends fall; during a round, whenever a Legend dies, the round time is reduced. If any given round is a massacre, the ring will close quickly so players have to keep an eye on the round timer to survive this modifier.

Armor Regen (Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27): Closing out the War Games, the Armor Regen will regenerate over time at a rate of 12 points per second in this final mode. Whenever players take damage, their armor will begin regenerating after an 8-second delay; this delay is doubled to 16 seconds if a player's armor gets cracked.