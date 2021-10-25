Apex Legends: Escape Receives A Proper Gameplay Trailer

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment released a new trailer today giving us a better look at Apex Legends: Escape's gameplay. Much as they've done before we've been getting the next season in snippets as they've slowly unveiled different parts of it before it comes out on November 2nd. This season is taking you all the way to the Oceans of Gaia to an island map called Sttorm Point with a ton of history that's been unearthed as well as a bunch of wildlife that might be a little hazardous to your health. Here you'll encounter the latest legend Ash who has returned from the grave as a previous character, along with the introduction of a new weapon and more. Enjoy the trailer below as they highlight several new additions.

New Map Storm Point: Storm Point looks enticing, but the pristine beaches and crystal waters are just the eye of the hurricane. Teeming with wild Prowlers and a new kind of enemy swarm, venomous spiders, the gathering storms only add to the tension in the air. Legends have arrived and will find new ways to travel across the map's diverse POIs which include island clusters, jungle compounds and a base embedded within a giant mountain marking the highest location in any Apex Legends map to date.

New Legend Ash: A simulacrum made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid, Ash detects death wherever she goes, spearing enemies with electric snares that lock them in place, tearing through space to take more lives. It would be easy to think that there was nothing human left within that cold steel.

CAR SMG: A flexible weapon, the C.A.R. SMG is capable of firing both Light and Heavy ammo. The Combat Advanced Round submachine gun is fully automatic and delivers a fair amount of recoil – as some players might remember from the gun's storied past.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends: Escape Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/N-7j2ejytyI)