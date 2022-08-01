Apex Legends: Hunted Drops New Gameplay Trailer With Map Update

Respawn Entertainment dropped a new trailer today for Apex Legends: Hunted as we get a better look at the upcoming gameplay changes. The biggest reveal of this new trailer is the reforged Kings Canyon map, which has apparently been given a slight overhaul in many ways. Nothing too game-breaking, but it's definitely going to change everything for those who have the map memorized, as you'll now be on your toes a lot more than normal. The trailer also gives us a better look at how the newest legend, Vantage, will play in the game, as we've only seen teasers of her story so far. We also learned there will be a level cap increase, a new Battle Pass, and more to be revealed later. We have more notes from the developers below, along with both this new gameplay trailer and the launch trailer that came out a few days ago. The new content will launch on August 9th, 2022.

New Legend Vantage: After being forced to learn everything the hard way, Vantage is ready to hit the Apex Games with her best shot. As the ultimate survivalist, Vantage is unfathomably good with a scoped weapon and can see a threat coming down from her sniper scope thousands of meters away.

Reforged Kings Canyon: Further tap into your survival instincts with the reforged Kings Canyon, previously known as Skull Town which has now risen from the ashes as Relic. In the updated King's Canyon, terraforming has altered popular ambush locations, widening or closing them off entirely, while the Cage has been opened and replaced with a simple platform.

New Battle Pass: Become the ultimate survivalist with the new Hunted Battle Pass. On the path to mastery, earn a new music pack, loading screens, emotes, banner frames and weapon charms.

Increase Level Cap: Aim for staggering heights with the significant new level cap increase. As the ascent continues, players can collect Legend Tokens and Apex Packs.