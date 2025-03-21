Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends

Apex Legends Launches New Beast Mode Event Next Week

Prepare to go into Beast Mode for Apex Legends, as the next event arrives next Tuesday and will run for about three weeks

Article Summary Unleash the Power Sword in Apex Legends' Beast Mode event from March 25 to April 15, 2025.

Engage in Apryze's creative modes and earn rewards during April's Creator Commissioners.

Updated Skirmisher abilities offer squad utility and aggressive gameplay enhancements.

April Fool's brings surprises, stay tuned to see what Respawn has in store.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next major event for Apex Legends, as the Beast Mode event will take place next week. The event will run from March 25 until April 15, 2025, giving you some new options for gameplay as you'll be able to find and equip a Power Sword with unique abilities in Power Sword Royale. The event will also be a crossover with April Fool's, which has not yet shared what will happen on that day. We have a few snippets from their latest blog below and the trailer above to check out.

Apex Legends: Beast Mode

PUBS LTM: POWER SWORD ROYALE

The Power Sword is in your hands…if you can find it that is. At the beginning of each match and once per round, a Power Sword will spawn and be up for grabs. Imbued with strength and close range attacks, you can wield this new piece to launch energy slashes while ADSing which also provides some additional defensive coverage.

CREATOR COMMISSIONERS

Creators continue to take the reins in the latter half of this season starting with Apryze's selected modes for April Fool's April 1-7 and the return of Solos April 8-14, 2025. Over two weeks you'll chase glory together to complete challenges and ultimately determine how many Apex Packs will be up for grabs the following week. Participating in week one doesn't automatically earn you rewards, so you'll want to jump into matches that second week as well. Plus, earn a Banner Frame when you tune in to your faves on Twitch via Twitch Drops and a free Creator-themed tracker set in the Featured store to gift your friends! If you haven't already, be sure to connect your EA account with your Twitch account in order to receive drops: instructions can be found here .

Upcoming Creator Commissioners and their Legendary choices:

April 1-14: Apryze "Bone Breaker" Legendary Mastiff skin

April 15-28: Kaminari Qpi "Tombstick" Legendary Mastiff skin



SKIRMISHER CLASS UPDATES

You might've seen this one coming: it's the Skirmishers time to shine with our mid-season update. Many Skirmisher Legends are well known for using their mobility to either lead the charge into a fight or rotate early looking for one (leaving their allies behind). With this in mind, we wanted to give them a chance to turn that inherent nature into squad utility and allow their allies to keep up with their high mobility playstyle. We also wanted Skirmishers to feel free to be more aggressive with their abilities—knowing that if they perform, they'll be able to earn that free charge to quickly escape or stay in the fight longer. Our hope is that Skirmishers are more confident diving into a fight and staying alive if they do well, and their squad is more likely to be close behind if they don't.

Trailblazer : your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards you Allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus

: your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards you Charged Knock : Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knock Extra charge lasts for 30s or until used Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends' Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage

: Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knock

Alongside these new perks, most of our Skirmisher Legends have received updates to their abilities, Legend Upgrades, or both. And the Skirmisher's perfect pairing, SMGs, are getting some buffs as well.

