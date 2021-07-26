Apex Legends Reveals More Info On Emergence Additions

Respawn Entertainment revealed more details today, along with a new trailer for the upcoming release of Apex Legends: Emergence. As you might suspect, if you've been paying attention to the game long enough, we're getting the usual updates but in bigger ways that the developers are calling "game-changing". Which is something we have yet to really see as every update does change the game a bit, but not so much that it turns everything on its head and people have to learn how to play again. The next update will give us a new Legend, a new Lore-inspired weapon, as well as new ranked arenas, and other content that will apparently force many of you playing the game to pay extra attention. We have the details and the trailer below as it will be added to the game on August 3rd.

New Legend Seer: Seer is a mysterious outcast that offers a new way of seeing enemies. Seer's abilities are a sight to behold as he uses sensors and drones to hunt with surgical precision.N

New Weapon – Rampage LMG: 'Ring the party' with Rampart's newest invention, the Rampage LMG, which packs a powerful punch, and with a charge from Thermite Grenades, can be revved up for a faster fire rate.

World's Edge Map Update: Hammond continues to tear apart World's Edge with a rebirth and overhaul of the map in store for Emergence which includes changes to some of the map's most popular POIs.

Ranked Arenas: Apex Legends continues its investment in Arenas with the introduction of Ranked Arenas, which will allow players to prove themselves as Apex Predators in either Arenas or Battle Royale mode for the first time ever, or show that they're the ultimate Champion by conquering both.

New Arenas to Conquer: The Arenas map rotation gets another refresh with three new POI's that will rotate throughout the season including Hillside, Dome, and Oasis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends: Emergence Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/bOD88NwyShM)