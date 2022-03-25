Apex Legends Reveals New Warriors Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment has revealed a brand new event into Apex Legends this week as you can take part in the Warriors Collection Event. Running from March 29th all the way until April 12th, this special event will have you going back to a familiar fight as you'll be thrown back into the return of the 9v9 Control mode. However, it's not a permanent return as you'll only have a few weeks to play it. On top of that you'll see a brand new Arenas map added to the mix, several event-limited cosmetics that you can pick up along the way, a new Crypto Heirloom for those of you interested in that kind of thing, and a few other additions we have noted below from the developers. You can get the full rundown from their latest blog here.

Control is Back – The limited-time 9v9 mode Control is returning for two weeks, this time with the addition of Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon.

The limited-time 9v9 mode Control is returning for two weeks, this time with the addition of Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon. The Caustic Treatment – Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon. The battleground now comes equipped with additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, a hover tank and more to allow for increased balance and improved flow.

Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon. The battleground now comes equipped with additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, a hover tank and more to allow for increased balance and improved flow. New Arenas Map: Drop-Off – The new Apex Legends map towers high above the Malta skyline at the fully-automated Hammond Manufacturing Tower. Codenamed Drop-Off, Arenas fighters covertly commandeer the place at night for fierce matches under the smoggy skies.

The new Apex Legends map towers high above the Malta skyline at the fully-automated Hammond Manufacturing Tower. Codenamed Drop-Off, Arenas fighters covertly commandeer the place at night for fierce matches under the smoggy skies. Event Items – The event introduces a new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, including skins such as the "Synthetic Huntress" Ash Skin, "Riding Dirty" Octane Skin, "Jewel Olympus" Horizon Skin, "Combat Survivalist" Lifeline and more.

The event introduces a new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, including skins such as the "Synthetic Huntress" Ash Skin, "Riding Dirty" Octane Skin, "Jewel Olympus" Horizon Skin, "Combat Survivalist" Lifeline and more. Reward Tracker – Each week of the event has its own rewards track. Players can earn points and refresh their challenges everyday. The Warriors Collection Event will also feature a stretch challenge that rewards four unique badges if players complete them during the event.