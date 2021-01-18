Apex Legends Reveals Season Eight Character Fuse

Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer today for Apex Legends Season Eight, showing off the new character Fuse. The team is taking their jolly time getting into the actual meat of the content this time around and not really rushing anything out. Which they're fine to do, it isn't like we're going anywhere during the pandemic at the moment, they can slow burn the intro to this season just fine. What little we do know about it is that the season will be called Mayhem, which will bring with it a new battle pass (as we all knew it would) as well as a new weapon with the 30-30 Repeater. But the big addition to the season that everyone has been looking forward to is the new Legend named Fuse and what he has to bring to the table.

The trailer below gives us a little backstory on the latest character to be thrown into Apex Legends, as we get some bits and pieces about them and what they have gone through over the years. Not to mention how exactly he ended up getting a bionic arm plated in gold. It's an interesting storyline with ties to Salvo and the ongoing bigger picture that we get glimpses of here and there but don't really get any closure on. But the underlining thing we learn is that it doesn't seem to matter who is involved with the Apex Games, no one seems to be happy about it, and some far less happy than others. In any case, enjoy the trailer below as we wait for Season Eight to properly start for everyone on February 2nd, 2021.