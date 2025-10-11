Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Showdown, halloween

Apex Legends: Showdown Announces New Raise Hell Event

Halloween is coming to Apex Legends: Showdown next week, as the new Raise Hell Event brings a new challenge and cosmetics

Article Summary Raise Hell brings Halloween-themed challenges and cosmetics to Apex Legends: Showdown from Oct 14-Nov 4.

Choose Reaper or Demon Wild Cards for unique powers like fast reloads, infinite ammo, and health steal.

Wildcard Trios mode features Kings Canyon at night, spooky surprises, Nessie balloons, and Replicator Wild Cards.

Earn Pumpkins to unlock new Legendary and Prestige skins, including Mad Maggie's "Apex Warrior" transformation.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next event for Apex Legends: Showdown, as the Raise Hell event arrives next week. Essentially serving as the game's Halloween event, you'll see a new set of Wild Cards added to the game, a limited-time event, and several new cosmetics. We have some of the details here from their latest blog, as it will run from October 14 until November 4.

Apex Legends: Showdown – Raise Hell

Wildcard: Halloween

Pick a side in Wildcard's supernatural showdown: choose Reaper or Demon-themed Wild Cards to gain mastery of the dark arts. Take the Reaper Path for otherworldly precision: faster movement, reloads, and guaranteed critical hits. Pick the Demon Wild Cards for raw power: infinite ammo, explosive knocked enemies, and vampiric health recovery.

Wildcard Trios Raise Hell (October 14 – November 4, 2025)

Kings Canyon Wildcard Night Nighttime lighting Nessie balloons with launchers Loot bin jump scares Launchers with spooky sounds

Replicator Wild Cards

The Rev Shell ordinance is making a triumphant return! As a quick refresher: Rev Shells are a target-seeking grenade that look almost as scary as the damage they do. Grab a shell, toss it into the air and it will seek out valid nearby targets, delivering substantial damage. Is there a Rev Shell hot on your heels? Take aim and shoot it down to cause an early detonation. Enjoy for a limited-time, while Raise Hell is active!

Event Items

Earn Pumpkins throughout the event to get items from the Reward Shop. Get Legendary skins for Ash, Revenant, Fuse, Octane, Caustic, and Horizon as possible drops in Raise Hell Event Packs. Watch out for Mad Maggie's Prestige skin, crafted for the one Legend hell itself couldn't contain. All items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Raise Hell Event Packs† for the entire duration of the event. Go for the full vibe when you equip Mad Maggie's "Apex Warrior" Prestige skin with her matching finisher and "Chains of Command" Skydive Trail.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!