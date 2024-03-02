Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Butterfinger, Extra Life, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Teams With Butterfinger Again For Fundraiser

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Butterfinger have teamed again for an Extra Life fundraiser tied to the release of the recent game.

Article Summary Square Enix and Butterfinger collaborate for Extra Life, supporting healthcare initiatives.

Donate $5 to get Shinra Bangle MK II in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth until March 8.

2023 Extra Life Game Day raised over $41,000 with Butterfinger's partnership.

Streaming events for FFVII Rebirth launch may include special Butterfinger perks.

Square Enix announced they have teamed with Butterfinger once again for a special fundraiser tied to the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The two have come together to support Extra Life, as part of the organization's annual fundraiser, Game Day. Those who donate at least $5 get a free in-game item of the Shinra Bangle MK, which is only available from now until March 8. We have more details for you below.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth x Butterfinger x Extra Life 2024

Butterfinger is excited to team up again with Extra Life again during 2024! After having raised over $41,000 for Extra Life during the Game Day weekend in November 2023, we are excited to continue to help fund life-saving treatments and other healthcare services, along with research and equipment. With the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 29th, we will be partnering with a group of streamers to stream the new game while fundraising for Extra Life. As we work towards our fundraising goal for this year, a donation of at least $5 to Extra Life will score you a code for the Shrina Bangle Mk II in the new game.

Additionally, tune into the streams of some of our great fundraising partners and you may have the opportunity to get something crispety crunchety sent your way. We promise, you won't want to miss it! What do you get when you make at least a $5 donation to Extra Life? You get the Shinra Bangle Mk II DLC code with a $5 donation to Extra Life, which is a premium bracelet with an engraving of the Shinra Company's logo. This item is for playable characters to wear in the game to boost their stats. Please note that if you donated during Extra Life Game Day in November and redeemed that code in your Square Enix account, this code cannot be applied a second time.

