Apex Legends Unveils Dark Depths Event Coming Next Tuesday

Respawn Entertainment has released new info for the Dark Depths event that will be coming to Apex Legends next Tuesday, January 11th. The event will run for a few weeks all the way until February 1st, and will include a new Arenas map for you to traverse. As well as themed cosmetics and several Flash Events you'll need to be on your toes for. The new map, simply called Habitat, is one of the smallest islands in the chain of islands that make up the New Antillia archipelago. As you can see from the image below, its filled with ancient fossils and a number of oddities that can be beneficial or dangerous. We have more info and the trailer for the event below.

New Arenas Map: Habitat – One of the smallest islands in the New Antillia archipelago, Habitat 4 is best known as a Leviathan breeding ground after Early IMC research groups were surprised to find that a large population of local Leviathans gravitated toward the island, designating the island as an ethology base to study creatures' behavior. Filled with exciting terrain that has eroded and transformed over time, Habitat 4 features a large waterfall, along with the Cave and the Nest which rest on higher ground on opposing sides of the island. The new map allows for slides and quick getaways, giving Legends the opportunity to support their team quickly when divided or outnumbered.

Flash Events – Each week, Legends can complete challenges to earn a new set of unique prizes and badges. Key prizes include Apex Packs, Holosprays, Skins and more.

Themed Cosmetics – Unlock Apex Legends themed cosmetics that turn Legends into terrors from the deep. Players can purchase Legendary skins for Ash, Horizon, Lifeline and Fuse.

Dark Depths Packs – Players can claim the limited-time Dark Depths Packs for 400 Apex Coins and unlock cosmetics, weapon charms, trackers and more. The pack guarantees the unlocking of one non-duplicate Dark Depths Thematic Event item and can also be crafted with crafting metals.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Apex Legends: Dark Depths Event Trailer (https://youtu.be/RL8EWXigw8o)