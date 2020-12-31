Apparently Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS

Well, that's news we didn't expect to be writing today. Apparently, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 on the Atari VCS. There's a lot more to this than just a simple "yeah, it works" kind of thing. First off, the only people who currently have an Atari VCS are the people who backed the program to have the console made in the first place, so the only people who can test this at the moment are those who backed them, which is a select few. One of those people was Kevin Kenson, who has his own gaming channel on YouTube where he basically tests out, reviews, experiments, and does other kinds of gaming videos about new games and gaming gear. He was one of the backers for the console and in the process of testing it out in different ways, he and his partner made the stunning discovery that one of the most hated games out on the market right now can be played on the Atari VCS.

You can check out the video below to see what he did and how the game plays for yourself. But the shorthand is that they had to use the Windows 10 OS they loaded onto it, disabled a bunch of features to get the most out of the console they possibly could, changed a ton of settings, and were able to load and play the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077. I will say that "play" is a bit of a stretch as it you can literally see the frames happening before your eyes in some instances, especially in the chase scene in the video. It's cringy, to say the least, but it is proof that you can play the game on the console, with some additional changes. We look forward to seeing how people mod the system down the road, or if people will just throw their hands up and play new titles on Stadia through it.