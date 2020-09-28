Aquiris Reveals Wonderbox Is Coming Soon To Apple Arcade

Indie studio Aquiris revealed this week along with Apple that their game Wonderbox would be making its way over to Apple Arcade. Both companies revealed that the latest title from the Brizilian developer will be exclusive to their platform, however, they failed to give out a proper release date for it. The game works a bit the same as Minecraft and Roblox work, as you have a block-building title with an action-adventure storyline woven into it. You can read a little more about it below as we wait for more details to come.

In Wonderbox, players traverse beautiful screen-sized dioramas, each box carefully-crafted spaces where the adventure flows. They'll face a path full of challenges, enemies, puzzles, and platforms. Every time they open the game, a new road of trials stands between them and the heart of adventure. In some boxes, players will need coins to buy the sword to beat the goblin to get the key to open the door to finally escape. Or a treasure might be hidden under, above, in front of or behind a simple tree. The challenges, like the boxes, are limitless.

In the Creator Mode, players will have all the tools they need to easily build their own adventures: blocks, characters, and items like swords and grappling hooks. Each comes with set behaviors and allow players to easily create game content using the same tools that the developers use themselves. See how blocks magically combine into stunning structures to build environments, give life to customized characters, hide treasures, place enemies, and design encounters. Building is made easy for players to publish and share their new adventure with friends and players around the world. Up to four players can form a party and play any adventure together.