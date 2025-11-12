Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Announces Its First Major Update

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has confirmed the new content coming to ARC Raiders as the game will receive its first major update. The latest update is called Stella Montis, and will provide players with a new map by the same name, as well as several new gameplay items, ARC, and quality-of-life updates. We have more updates about it below from the devs and a trailer showcasing it above, as the update arrives tomorrow, November 13.

ARC Raiders – Stella Montis

The frontier expands north. The new Stella Montis map invites Raiders to explore abandoned structures that remain eerily pristine compared to the wrecks of the Rust Belt. Cold, sterile, and steeped in mystery, these ruins hint at what humanity left behind in its push toward the stars, challenging players to uncover the truth buried within.

Raiders who complete its challenges will recover rare resources, new gameplay items, and potential weapon blueprints hidden in the ruins, revealing the next step in the struggle to reclaim the surface. Access to Stella Montis must first be earned — the tunnels leading to the new region will only open once the global community completes Breaking New Ground.

Unite for the Community Unlock Event

The North Line introduces ARC Raiders' first global community event, Breaking New Ground; kicking off November 13 at 10:30 a.m. CET. Raiders who've battled through at least a few rounds can join forces to help Speranza rebuild the tunnels connecting to Stella Montis. As players contribute resources to the effort, they'll earn Merits — a new event currency that fuels the next phase of the community event. The release timing of Stella Montis will be set by community progress, revealing the next frontier and triggering the "Staking Our Claim" Phase II, a new progression track with rewards to earn and challenges to complete. This new track will be available for a limited time, running until December.

The update also introduces two new ARC enemies, each bringing distinct challenges to the surface. The Matriarch — a hulking ARC that makes the Queen look friendly by comparison — appears under specific map conditions and will be available from the start of Breaking New Ground. The Shredder is exclusive to Stella Montis and will only emerge once the new region opens, and forces Raiders to stay sharp in close-quarters encounters.

