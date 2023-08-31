Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Atari, Game Hardware, Games, PAX West, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: arcade cabinet, Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Atari with an all-new arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up, with multiple classic titles in one machine.

Arcade1Up revealed a new cabinet this morning specifically for Atari fans, as we're getting the Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine. This has basically been designed for you to get all of your old-school gaming vibes into one machine, as they have loaded it up with over 60 games from the era that made the company the leader in arcades and video gaming during the '70s and early '80s. The machine is going for $500 and will be sold exclusively through Atari's website, as well as through select retailers. We got more info on the cabinet for you below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties, as you can check it out during PAX West this weekend at the Arcade1Up booth.

The Deluxe Edition is Arcade1Up's most authentic arcade format yet. Featuring a streamlined style and sleek, single-cabinet design that echoes the look of the classic arcade machine, with modern features and technology. The Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine celebrates the magic of Atari with (14) Atari Arcade Classics and (50) Atari 2600 games, the largest selection of game titles to be released on an Arcade1Up Deluxe machine yet and includes classic games such as Asteroids, Centipede, and Missile Command making this feature-packed machine one of the best ways to embrace nostalgia.

"Atari has been a tremendous long-term partner and we're excited to celebrate this milestone in the company's legacy with a product that will reach so many fans," said Cyrus Rosenberg, Senior Licensing Manager for Arcade1Up. "Like the other products in our new Deluxe line, this cabinet hits all the right notes on combining authentic retro gameplay and controls with a modern, streamlined design approach."

"With the 50th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine we are delighted to deliver an experience that stays true to Atari's roots both in arcade gaming and home entertainment," said Casandra Brown, Director, Licensing for Atari. "Our brand means so much to so many people and to be able to play so many iconic Atari 2600 and classic arcade games in the comfort of your home, truly makes this a must-have."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!