The Forever Winter Will Launch The Closed Beta Next Week

The Forever Winter will launch a Closed Beta on July 29, giving players their first chance to get a hands-on experience with the title.

Indie game developer and publisher Fun Dog Studios has confirmed The Forever Winter will launch a Closed Beta in late July. In case you haven't checked out the game yet, this is a co-op tactical survival horror shooter where you attempt to survive against gigantic war machines as you loot the dead for rations and tools to help you make it through the conflict. In order to participate, you have to join the game's official Discord server and follow the instructions to sign up. The Closed Beta will run from July 29 until August 2.

The Forever Winter

In The Forever Winter, players enter a maze of relentless PvEvE conflict, with various ever-present enemy factions fighting to achieve their own objectives. Squads of up to four players (or AI-driven squadmates) face off against (or sneak by) hordes of colossal enemies and loot the fallen in a desperate race to secure what's left of Earth's dwindling resources. Scavenge what you need, then be ready to run like hell or face an inevitably bloody demise. Building your arsenal over multiple play-throughs gives you a fighting chance against bigger and badder enemies… but you'll never stop the war. You'll never "win." In The Forever Winter, winning is staying alive and returning home with supplies for your crew.

PvEvE: Enemies have their own goals and agendas, operate in coordinated groups as part of a combat ecosystem, and undertake full-scale battles both against you and other NPCs—and each faction will intelligently react to your actions in different ways.

Enemies have their own goals and agendas, operate in coordinated groups as part of a combat ecosystem, and undertake full-scale battles both against you and other NPCs—and each faction will intelligently react to your actions in different ways. Gear Up to Survive: Customize your loadout and get your squad ready to enter the maze. Upgrade your weapons and gear to suit your playstyle with scavenged resources and increase your (small) chances of survival against relentless enemies.

Customize your loadout and get your squad ready to enter the maze. Upgrade your weapons and gear to suit your playstyle with scavenged resources and increase your (small) chances of survival against relentless enemies. Prioritize Stealth and Teamwork: Stealth and teamwork are crucial elements for survival. Coordinate with your squad to outsmart enemies and avoid detection to gain the upper hand, or tactically plan battles and ambushes to win guerilla engagements. Just don't take the enemy head-on. You won't live to tell the tale.

Stealth and teamwork are crucial elements for survival. Coordinate with your squad to outsmart enemies and avoid detection to gain the upper hand, or tactically plan battles and ambushes to win guerilla engagements. Just don't take the enemy head-on. You won't live to tell the tale. Death is Just the Beginning (Again): If your squad dies, the run's over. And death is unforgiving. If you fall in battle, you'll lose everything in your inventory and have to start over from scratch. Build up a stash back at the base to keep the upper hand in the future.

