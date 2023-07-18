Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Arcadegeddon, Illfonic

Arcadegeddon Has Finally Been Released On Steam Today

After having already been out for a year on other platforms, IllFonic has finally released Arcadegeddon for Steam this week.

IllFonic has finally released Arcadegeddon onto Steam this morning after the game had already been out on other platforms. More than likely due to exclusivity rights, the only way to play the game on PC has been on the Epic Games Store since it launched last year, unless you wanted to play it on Xbox or Nintendo Switch for consoles. By all accounts, the Steam version of the game will be the current version, complete with all the updates, improvements, and content released so far, so players don't have to start from total scratch. They are offering two levels of purchase, however. $10 will get you the basic game, but $15 will get you 2,500 ARCoins, several Premium Cosmetics, a Digital Art Book, and a few Digital Soundtracks.

"Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly's plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it's up to you. Will you rise up to save both the game and the last remaining local arcade? This ever-evolving co-op multiplayer roguelite shooter allows you and up to 3 friends to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini-games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses. Arcadegeddon lets you play at your own pace with its mix of PVE and PVP gameplay. Speed into the action or take it slow; it's up to you. As you get to know the town, you can dive into additional challenges from the local gangs that hang out in Gilly's Arcade, earning you much more than just street cred. Though, the view from the top of the leaderboards must be pretty darn good…"

