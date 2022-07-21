Arcadegeddon Will Finally Be Released In August 2022

IllFonic and Nighthawk Interactive revealed they have an official release date for Arcadegeddon as we'll finally see the game come out in August. If you haven't checked this one out yet, this ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter has been in development for a hot minute, always looking awesome but never quite knowing when we'll see it. You and up to three others will explore biomes in numerous PVE experiences, as you'll face off with your teammates mid-game with quick PVP matches. Try to defeat evil corporate bosses and keep Gilly's Arcade from going under at the same time. Enjoy the latest trailer below as it will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30th, 2022.

Arcadegeddon introduces players to Gilly, owner of one of the last remaining arcades in Super City who is trying to save his business from a faceless mega corporation. In a last-ditch effort, he takes each of the top arcade games and combines them to make a super game. Unfortunately, Fun Fun Co. catches wind of this and injects the game with a virus. Players must fight against the virus and save the last hometown arcade. Rise up and Play – Gamers can play solo or join with up to three additional players to explore multiple biomes, play through mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemies and bosses.

