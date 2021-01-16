XL Candy Chance? Max Out Machamp In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Machop Community Day. It will run from 11 AM through 5 PM on Satruday, January 16th, 2021, and will feature Machop in the wild with a boosted Shiny rate. Machop or Machoke evolved all the way up to Machamp during the event, and up to two hours after (a promise that I appreciate but never trust, so I make sure to do it during the hours just in case), will receive the exclusive move Payback. Machamp is a very useful Pokémon and is one that will be more than worth maxing out. Recently, "maxing out" has come to mean something different in Pokémon GO. Before, it meant powering up a Pokémon to Level 40. Now, all previously maxed species can be powered up ten additional levels with the use of Candy XL, which are quite hard to find. Tomorrow, though, the game will be flooded with Machops… giving a unique chance to earn enough Candy XL to power up a Machamp or two.

It currently takes 296 Candy XL to completely max out a previously maxed out Pokémon. Earning Candy XL can be quite difficult, because not every catch will reward one, nor will every raid. For example, before I wrote this, I did five Heatran raids and earned a total of two Candy XL. Candy XL can be created in Pokémon GO as well, but the cost is absurd. It takes 100 Candies to make a single Candy XL, which is obviously prohibitive.

All this is to give this one major tip to our fellow Pokémon GO players. Tomorrow is a very unique opportunity and will likely be the best chance we're given to farm Machop Candy XL. Even though this isn't the most exciting Community Day due to the fact that Shiny Machop has been out for a long time, it is worth playing for the opportunity at Candy XL alone.

Get out there and start catching, fellow trainers. It'll pay off in the longrun.