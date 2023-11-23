Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Arcadian Atlas, Twin Otter Studios

Arcadian Atlas Will Arrive On Consoles This Month

Arcadian Atlas will finally be released on consoles as the game comes to Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch next week.

Article Summary Arcadian Atlas set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch Nov 30.

Strategy-based RPG with an engrossing narrative and unique classes.

Stunning pixel art pairs with impactful decision-making in gameplay.

Experience intricate battles and a tale of intrigue, power, and betrayal.

Indie game developer Twin Otter Studios and publisher Serenity Forge have confirmed the release date for Arcadian Atlas on consoles. The team will finally bring the tactical RPG over to Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch on November 30, as players will be able to experience the game with all of its updates released so far. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below.

"Arcadian Atlas is a unique, narrative-driven isometric tactical RPG set in Arcadia, a nation tearing itself apart via political factions and treacherous intrigues just as ancient evil forces begin to awaken. With a queen willing to do anything to ascend to the throne, no one is safe. In order to save Arcadia, players need to build an elite party of adventurers from more than 12 unique classes, each with their own custom skill trees and equipment ranging from potion-brewing apothecaries to magic-channeling warmancers. Strategic, turn-based battles will determine the fate of both the kingdom of Arcadia and its people. Every single action counts; just one wrong move could tear your party and the land itself apart for good. The stunning pixel art of Arcadian Atlas pairs with the game's rich story that will push players into tough, emotionally driven choices and send them down an unforgettable path. No one is safe now that the Atlas, a power that can change life in an instant, has been unleashed."

"Watch your back in the world of Arcadia, where a kingdom is tearing itself apart and forces more dark and ancient than the soil are about to awaken. Experience deep tactical battles across vast and treacherous landscapes as you build an army of powerful troops, customizing their classes and skills to gain every advantage against monsters, ruthless men, a daughter scorned, and a queen so cruel she'd kill her own husband to gain the throne. Play as two lovers brought together by war and torn between the queen they've sworn fealty to and the charismatic illegitimate daughter who's risen up to take back a throne denied her—civil war threatening to engulf the destitute and desperate as battle lines are drawn and swords unsheathed."

