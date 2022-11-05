Arena Breakout Announces New Regional Closed Betas

MoreFun Studios Group revealed this week that they will be launching new regional closed betas for their upcoming mobile title Arena Breakout. The team will be focusing on specific areas as they look to test the game on a global level, so that when they launch, everything will be nominal across the board in every region. The upcoming test will primarily focus on Australia, New Zealand, and The Philippines, and are currently taking signups for those areas on their website.

Arena Breakout will offer a realistic, immersive and competitive gaming experience that will make your heart race during every match. Featuring a deadly open world called the Dark Zone, Arena Breakout gives players the choice to become an honorable task force member or an unscrupulous rogue. Carefully monitor your vitals with Arena Breakout's realistic health system and apply the right treatment to more than ten different wound types to ensure survival in a brutal universe where the winner takes all. Defeating enemies isn't the only way to win: the goal is to search for supplies and successfully break out. Players have the freedom to play however they desire, whether it's sneaking around or taking on enemies head-on!

Arena Breakout will feature real-time dynamic rendering for realistic light and shadow effects, Volumetric Cloud technologies, and more than 1,200 sound effects for a jaw-dropping visual and audio console-quality experience on mobile. The game's Ultimate Gunsmithing system will offer high levels of customization with more than 700 parts to fit in over ten modification slots to create your very own weapon. Valuable weapons, equipment, and supplies can be traded in the title's open market system to build your wealth and help you dominate the Arena. Trade to strike it rich and fight for fortune in the ultimate tactical shooter on mobile.