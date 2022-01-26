Fan-Favorite Baiken Finally Joins Guilty Gear -Strive-

Arc System Works have dropped a brand new DLC character into Guilty Gear -Strive- as fan-favorite Baiken has arrived today. The character started as one of the original unlockable bosses back when the series first began, which made her an instant hit with the game's fans and an always-requested addition to every incarnation of the franchise. Her inclusion brings the roster to 19 total characters, which includes three others who were added as part of the Season 1 Pass: Goldlewis Dickinson, Jack-O, and Happy Chaos. You can snag Baiken right now on her own for $7 or you can pick her up in the Season Pass 1 DLC for $30, which also includes two battle stages, a color pack, and more story content. We have more info on her below along with new additions with the latest update, plus a pair of trailers including a new one showing off how to do combos!

A swordswoman of Japanese descent. She gets heated easily and is quick to start a fight. She's the type to jump to action before thinking things through. She sticks to her principles, and doesn't back down from a disagreement until it's settled. However, she can still acknowledge when the other party is in the right. Her right arm has an attached concealed weapon as well as an artificial arm modified for offense. She has sworn to take revenge on That Man after suffering a serious wound and losing her friends and family in the Crusades. Baiken's backstory created immediate intrigue among Guilty Gear fans, combining the tragedy of family loss with her ongoing path to vengeance. Baiken limits her opponent's movements with special moves that automatically counterattack and wields a Japanese sword with a variety of dark weapons. As part of a free update, players can also fight in the new battle stage "Lap of the Kami," a Japanese-style stage based on the theme of mysterious "red seals" beginning Friday, Jan. 28. The new battle stage features breathtaking vistas with rich, colorful forests.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 1 Playable Character #4 Trailer (https://youtu.be/oxuh0zTA99Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Guilty Gear -Strive- Free Update "Combo Maker" Video Guide (https://youtu.be/WTOyeaZx8T8)