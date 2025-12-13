Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Lost Colony, Snail Games

ARK: Lost Colony Reveals Mythic Aureliax Dragon

ARK: Lost Colony is getting a new update next week, featuring the Mythic Aureliax Dragon as one of the many new creatures on the way

Article Summary Studio Wildcard unveils Mythic Aureliax Dragon in ARK: Lost Colony's first major content update.

Tame the telekinetic Aureliax by surviving tough trials across a frozen Arat Prime battleground.

Experience new Lost character abilities, Cursed gear, advanced building, and exotic tames.

Bridge the story gap between ARK Extinction, Genesis, and the future of the ARK franchise.

Studio Wildcard and Snail Games have revealed the first major update for the ARK: Lost Colony expansion, as they showed off the Mythic Aureliax Dragon. One of the many new creatures added to the pass, Aureliax is a telekinetic serpentine dragon that demands players prove their worth, as you'll go through a series of trials before you're able to tame it. We have more details below as the update to this expansion arrives on PC and consoles on December 18. (Which, by the way, we need to point out that they're promoting this as if they're releasing the expansion. However, it was already released back in June. This is proof there's too much going on with the ARK franchise and someone needs to hit a reset button.)

December 2025 Content

Confront the demons of Arat Prime — birthplace of the ARKs — in ASA's first massive canonical expansion pack, ARK: Lost Colony! Starring Michelle Yeoh as Mei Yin in cinematic anime sequences by legendary Japanese studio MAPPA, the epic new story of ARK: Lost Colony bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and into the world of ARK 2. As you follow in Mei Yin's footsteps through an intense journey into the heart of darkness, you'll unlock powerful "Lost" character ability trees, befriend exotic tames, craft "Cursed" tiers of gear, and master advanced new building systems! But beware, the frozen wastes of Arat Prime are not devoid of intelligent life; on the contrary, the city has become a war-torn battleground between twisted Element-powered 'factions' seeking to undo what was accomplished at the end of ARK Extinction. Together with generations of heroes, you'll unite the past and the future of ARK!

ARK: Lost Colony

Confront the demons of Arat Prime — the birthplace of the ARKs — in ASA's first massive canonical expansion pack, ARK: Lost Colony! Starring Michelle Yeoh as Mei Yin in cinematic anime sequences by legendary Japanese studio MAPPA, the epic new story of ARK: Lost Colony bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and into the world of ARK 2. As you follow in Mei Yin's footsteps through an intense journey into the heart of darkness, you'll unlock powerful "Lost" character ability trees, befriend exotic tames, craft "Cursed" tiers of gear, and master advanced new building systems!

But beware, the frozen wastes of Arat Prime are not devoid of intelligent life; on the contrary, the city has become a war-torn battleground between twisted Element-powered 'factions' seeking to undo what was accomplished at the end of ARK Extinction. Together with generations of heroes, you'll unite the past and the future of ARK! ARK: Lost Colony will present survivors with thrilling new challenges as they become the hunted in a vast occupied city and gain access to powerful new kinds of character abilities, unique gear, building systems, and phenomenally exotic tames. Will Survivors be able to face down the demons lurking in Arat Prime and connect ARK's past and future?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!