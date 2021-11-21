Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Vegeta Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now that is how you do a Leader! I love how the cards in this set capture specific moments because you could truly arrange a binder that tells a fairly complete story of the saga being depicted. For example, the front side of this Vegeta Leader shows the Saiyan Prince in the iconic pose from the beginning of his battle with Goku. The front side of the Goku Leader shows Goku's pose opposite of him. The Awaken side of the Vegeta Leader shows Vegeta's Galick Gun attack, while the Awaken side of Goku's Leader show's the Kamehameha that met Vegeta's Galick Gun, resulting in one of the most memorable beam struggles in pop culture. There are even more connective moments on the cards here, with the Vegeta SPR showing the moment when Vegeta charges up his Galick Gun before firing it on the Leader's Awaken side. Then, there is even a promo card that shows both Goku and Vegeta's faces as they're locked in the beam struggle. I'd call the Green section of Saiyan Showdown a damn near-perfect showcase of the Saiyan Saga.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.