Halo: The Master Chief Collection Launches Season 8

343 Industries has officially launched Season 8 into Halo: The Master Chief Collection along with a ton of new content to boot. This is the season that fans of the franchise will get a kick out of as they decked a ton of it out in gold and red coloring, along with 100 new tiers of content, the classic map Icebox from Halo Online map now playable in custom games and matchmaking for Halo 3, H3 in-campaign collectibles, updated options for Halo 3: ODST Firefight, and Custom Game Browser (CGB) support. We have additional info below and some trailers, and you can read the full report here.

As Season 8 rolls out so are some brand-new sets of armor aimed at letting you unleash your inner warrior. Whether you're an ancient Spartan, a Viking of yestercentury, or a highly specialized super soldier from the near future, you've got a few ways to dive in and update your look. This season's brand new armor sets, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and back accessories are just the beginning.

Perfecting your Spartan's look is a task that's always ongoing. And, while you've had your pick of a great many different armor sets from across Halo's history, we're adding in some new flair with sets inspired by ancient warriors from across the ages. And, with the addition of the Belos (for those that want to inspire looks drawn from ancient Rome), Blackguard (for those of you that might feel more at home during the Dark Ages), and Drengr (for the Spartans that prefer to pledge their allegiance to Norse gods), you'll be prepared for any battleground.

An updated set isn't complete without a fresh techsuit to tie the entire look together. Whether you're a super soldier from the UNSC or you're a freshly minted member of the Blackguard, you can unlock Latticeweave, Chainmail, and Dragonscale techsuits. Making your presence known on the battlefield is always important. When you're charging into battle, it's best to give your teammates something inspiring to follow. With MCC Season 8 a brand-new batch of Back Accessories have been added into the game, all in the theme of the newly added armors! While the MA40 has stood the test of time, the latest weapon skins added to MCC Season 8 take it to a whole new level. By unlocking weapon skins for your Assault Rifle, Sniper, SPNKr, and more – you can give a whole new meaning to "blast from the past."