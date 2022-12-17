ARK: Survival Evolved Releases New Winter Wonderland 2022 Update

Studio Wildcard has released a new update for ARK: Survival Evolved as players can get into the holiday spirit with their winter event. As you might have suspected from the name itself, you're basically getting Christmas in a world of dinosaurs. There's no better way to put it because talking about how it makes any sense to the storyline is kind of a joke to try. Its special content revolves around decorations, and a weird version of Santa, in which your survivors can grab boosted rates, as well as loot-filled presents throughout the map. And if you happen to collect 12 new chibis from this epic winter-themed extravaganza, you might find an extra bonus in your stocking. You can read more about it below as the event will run until January 5th, 2023.

"The Ark Winter Wonderland event is the very first in-game event for Nintendo Switch players after last month's reboot of Ark: Survival Evolved, bringing content parity with PC and console Ark players. A solid 2023 roadmap of Ark content updates is planned, including parity with all traditional in-game events as well as the release of the Ark: Aberration Expansion Pack on December 26, which brings an elaborate underground biome system with exotic new challenges for Switch players to face."

"October's reboot for Ark Switch players revealed an Expanded Story Content Update which is now available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players. The story update includes a series of new intro and ending cinematics for each Ark map, as well as the arrival of the community-requested Scorched Earth Ascension cinematic! Finally, the patch revisits older content and gives it fresh experience by adding in new voiceovers from David Tennant (as Sir Edmund Rockwell) and Madeleine Madden (as Helena Walker & H-LNA) to the game's Dino Dossiers, Explorer Notes, and the epic Aberration showdown with element-addicted Rockwell!"