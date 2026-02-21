Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arkheron, Bonfire Studios, Drimage

Arkheron Releases a Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the game Arkheron on Steam before the fast-paced dark fantasy PvP takes part in Steam Next Fest

Developer Bonfire Studios and publisher Drimage have launched a free demo for Arkheron on Steam as part of the game's participation in Steam Next Fest. This is first time the game has been opened up to all players without a testing period, as you'll be able to try out the battle royale-inspired game mode, several new features, game changes, and more from previous alpha tests. WHich includes two new Eternal Item Sets that expand on builds and playstyles. We have more info and some trailers here for you to check out as the demo is available until March 2, 2026.

Arkheron

This is Arkheron – a dark, surreal dimension constructed from emotionally-charged memories of the living world. All here are anchored to the Tower by the grip of a past they can't quite remember; driven to do whatever it takes to find answers and escape the destructive Abyss. In this fast-paced, dynamic PvP game, teams of three battle to ascend a mysterious Tower built from fragments of their life before. Here, items are the heroes – each one imbued with powerful abilities that shape how you fight, adapt, and outplay other teams. Build your strategy and identity on the fly by looting and combining items in real time, creating unique builds throughout every match. What you choose to carry defines not only what you can do, but who you can become.

Fight your way up the Tower in a series of one-team-takes-all showdowns in Ascension mode. Battle monsters, challenge rival teams and seize control of beacons floor by floor to ascend before time runs out. With each successful Ascension, the player pool shrinks, culminating in a final 3v3 showdown at the summit to claim victory before the Tower resets and a new cycle begin. In the Tower, memories take shape as powerful weapons and abilities called Relics. Every Relic you pick up has the potential to shift how you play, letting you adapt your strategy on the fly. You can chase a full set of four matching Relics to transform into an Eternal and unlock a game-changing fifth ability. Or, discover your own playstyle: Mix and match Relics from different sets, swap them out as you find new ones and create a "shattered" build that's uniquely yours, gaining set bonuses and custom synergies along the way. The choice is always yours – and it can change at any moment.

Arkheron's isometric free-aim action keeps you locked into the fight, swiveling the camera to line up kill shots while dodging and striking at close range. The tight view makes combat strategic, fast-paced and intimate. Immersive audio heightens the pulse-pounding tension; you hear the danger before you see it, turning subtle sounds and music cues into vital keys for survival. Charged emotions of the past create a world in constant flux. These shifting, distorted memories reshape the Tower and everything in it, as the haunting histories of the Eternals gradually unfold over time. This evolving narrative will add new layers of depth to the world around you as you fight to ascend the Tower once again.

