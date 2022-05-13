Art Of Rally Will Be Getting A Physical Release This September

Serenity Forge and Funselektor Labs Inc. revealed this week that they will be releasing a physical edition of Art Of Rally this September. There will be two versions of the game as you can choose from a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition, both of which we have details of below. They'll also be releasing a vinyl soundtrack at the same time, which we have a preview of down at the bottom, which will be a limited edition with very few copies pressed. You can get these for either Nintendo Switch or PlayStation with pre-orders open now, as these will all be released on September 16th.

From the creators of Absolute Drift, Art Of Rally sends drivers into the golden era of rallies. Zoom around the gorgeous, stylized countryside as you master the art of, yup, rally, in over 50 different classic cars from the '60s all the way to the '80s. Classic '60s hairdos not included. Art Of Rally's Standard Edition, priced at $34.99, is sheer collectible goodness in one package including: A physical copy of the game

Your own papercraft car to practice the Art Of Rally even when you're away from your console

A sticker sheet featuring in-game brands

A soundtrack download card with a unique code and link to the downloadable soundtrack But if you truly want to become one with the rally, the $74.99 Collector's Edition comes with an impressive array of goodies including: A physical copy of the game

A stylized collector's box

An Art Of Rally lenticular card to admire when not practicing the Art Of Rally

The cars of Art Of Rally poster to help decide which vehicle is for you

Enamel pin and Location Patch sets to stylize your IRL self with

Bumper sticker set to stylize your IRL car with

Your collection isn't complete, of course, without the game's vinyl, launching late this year for $36.99. The vinyl comes in both sunrise splatter and sunset galaxy variants, with the sunset galaxy variant exclusive to the Serenity Forge store. The vinyl, which was composed and arranged by Tatreal and mastered by Ohad Nissim, will feature a download code for the full game soundtrack, as well. The album and label art were created by Bridget Olson and Yu Ying Ong.