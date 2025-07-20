Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artex Software

Artex Software Resurrected After Being Gone For Over 25 Years

After being gone for over 25 years, Artex Software has been brought back to life as an indie game publisher, with new titles on the way

The original team behind Deck13 revives Artex to support emerging studios and creative game projects.

First new releases include the console version of Cralon and partnerships with award-winning indie teams.

Artex Software to showcase its upcoming titles and new direction at Gamescom 2025 in Hall 4.1, Booth 060g.

A group of indie game developers has come together to bring back Artex Software from the grave, as the brand has relaunched as a publisher. The company will operate out of a newly founded games hub that they have settled in Frankfurt, Germany, where the team is already lining up a few titles that are in different areas of development. We have more info and a quote from the announcement as we now patiently wait for them to release something.

The Return of Artex Software

The name Artex may ring a bell with industry experts. From 1997 to 1999, Artex Software developed video games, including the humorous adventure game Ankh: The Tales of Mystery, which received a remake in 2005. Artex Software was also the predecessor of the internationally successful Frankfurt-based publisher Deck13, which emerged from the core team of Artex Software in 2001, initially under the name TriggerLab, and took off as Deck13 in 2002.

The new publisher's first projects will already be shown at Gamescom 2025 at the State of Hesse joint booth in Hall 4.1, Booth 060g. In partnership with Indie developer Pithead Studio — founded by Piranha Bytes veterans Jenny and Björn Pankratz — Artex is launching the console version of the dungeon crawler RPG Cralon, where players must escape a mine shaft labyrinth that is inhabited by a terrifying demon. Artex is also entering a publishing partnership with:

German Computer Game (DCP) newcomer award winner Blob the Klex from Sigma Unit.

Couch co-op title American Cooking Simulator from Freedom Burger Games.

Point & click adventure Venice after Dark from Weltenwandler Designagentur and Sebastian Grünwald.

Roguelike deckbuilder Wyrm Saga from Borb Games.

"Back then, we developed games under the name Artex. More than a quarter of a century later, we want to discover and support young studios and start-ups in particular, because we see an incredible amount of creative potential here", explains Jan Klose, co-founder of Deck13 and the indie publishing label Deck 13 Spotlight, now co-founder of Artex. "Additionally, fair conditions and supporting business development are extremely important to us when working with others. With Artex, we are starting a whole new chapter."

