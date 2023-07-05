Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Articuno, Hidden Gems, pokemon

Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Articuno Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this dual Ice/Flying-type Legenary Bird of Kanto.

The Season of Hidden Gems continues in Pokémon GO. With the current Raid Rotation of Heatran and Mega Sableye wrapping up now that the Dark Flames event has come to a close, we are in for a blast from the past with some Kanto raids. This includes Blastoise in Mega Raids and Articuno in Tier Five Raids. Shadow Articuno will also continue in our Saturday Shadow Raids, making for a double dose of the icy Legendary bird. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the standard Articuno in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Articuno counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Rock-types as a dual Ice/Flying-type, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

