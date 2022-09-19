Gamera Games and OrionGames revealed their psychedelic RPG Arto will be aiming for a December release on Steam. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, just take a look at the trailer below, as the game will have you going through different biomes in a broken world, all of which look totally different from each other and give you one of the weirdest RPG experiences you'll encounter. It's almost like you'll be playing the same game across multiple genres. Enjoy the info below as the game's planned release date is December 1st, 2022.

Arto is an action role-playing experience that features fast paced combat, an arsenal of weapons and spells to unlock and upgrade, alongside epic boss encounters. Arto invites you to discover strange biomes with their own unique visual and gameplay styles, to piece together the mysteries of a broken world. Are you ready to paint a new path? Arto features huge bosses and over 30 different enemies, each with their unique abilities, motivations and lore. You'll need to perfect your positioning, weaponry, combat skills and timing if you're to defeat them.

With Arto's color drained from its world, you'll need to restore it. As you explore the world, you'll not only breath color back into it but you'll discover new weapons and upgrades to enhance your kit. Your presence, step by step, will paint life back into the desaturated environments. Arto is filled with unique themes, playstyles and creatures. You'll need to adapt to your surroundings and react to the challenges that the world throws your way, whether that's unique puzzles, bosses or enemies. Arto offers a sprawling narrative with multiple endings. Interacting with a variety of original characters to uncover the mysteries of the world and its history is key to uncovering the mysteries.