Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ascendant, Ascendant.com, PlayFusion

Ascendant Announces Open Beta Weekend In Early August

PlayFusion have confirmed an Open Beta weekend will be taking place in Ascendant next week, as they prepare the game for launch.

Article Summary PlayFusion announces an Open Beta weekend for Ascendant on August 3-4.

Join the Ascendant Beta Squad via the game's website to participate.

Ascendant's tactical FPS gameplay promises dynamic maps and events.

Strategize and adapt in real-time battles for biocores against 3 other teams.

Indie game developer and publisher PlayFusion have confirmed that Ascendant will launch an Open Beta weekend next week as they prepare to release the game. The '80s-inspired adaption shooter will hold the Beta from August 3-4, as you can check out the latest version of the game. All you have to do is go to the game's website and join the Beta Squad to register to take part in it. The game still has no official release date, but we're guessing it'll be out by year's end if they're holding this event.

Ascendant

Ascendant is a squad-based, tactical FPS with serious balls. Loaded with game-changing events, this adrenaline-fueled shooter throws you into the heart of chaos and mixes things up every time you think you've got it figured out. Set in a dynamic biopunk world where everything wants to kill you, battle for the biocores and get out with more than just your dignity. Adapt is the name of the game (well, not technically, but you get the idea). Like life, nothing in this world stays the same. The map, the tactics, the teams, the strategies, the events, they're all different every time you step out. One day rooms are open and you're good to go. The next day they're closed, and your team is sucking on poison gas. Get used to it, because you have a snowball's chance in hell of making it out with a biocore if your team doesn't keep their heads on a swivel.

Remember to work together, because you're just one of the 4 teams out there, all clawing for the same three biocores. So, you know it's gonna get messy – you'll be stuck spinning your wheels if you think you can go it alone. You can't just run-and-gun on a hope and a prayer. If you want to walk away with more than just your crotch in your hand, you'll need to plan, coordinate, and adapt to everything you didn't plan on. Like chess, but with more violence and less manners. Do you grab a biocore right away or do you let the suckers duke it out? Do you go in guns blazing, or lay in wait to pounce like a neon panther? The biocore's in your court.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!