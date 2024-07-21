Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ascension Legends, Stone Blade Entertainment

Ascension Legends Presents New Videos In How To Play

Stone Blade Entertainment has a new set of videos out for their upcoming game Ascension Legends, as you learn how to play.

Stone Blade Entertainment has released a new set of videos preparing for the release of Ascension Legends, as they teach you how to play the tabletop card game. This new expansion will be launched on July 24, giving players a new set of cards to play, but they also come with a number of new rules and situations you'll encounter. The expansion was also designed to be a new entry point for beginners to learn the game with a quick setup to make it easy to get into. So, to give you a bit of a head start in how that will work out, the team released a new how-to video featuring acclaimed deck-builder and designer (as well as Magic: The Gathering pro player) Justin Gary. You can check out the video below to see how everything will work in the game, and for those of you headed to GenCon, you'll be able to try it out.

Ascension Legends

Ascension Legends returns with an all-new stand-alone set—Ascension Legends—designed for both newcomers and long-time fans of the series. In this acclaimed deckbuilding game, you are one of the legendary warriors of Vigil, capable of protecting your realm from annihilation, but you cannot do it alone. Recruit mighty heroes and wield powerful constructs to aid you in battle against the monsters of Deoful! In Ascension Legends, you play as legendary warriors of Vigil. Recruit heroes and wield constructs to battle the monsters of Deoful to gain honor. At the end of the game, the player with the most honor wins! Designed for quick setup, immense replayability, and with easy-to-learn rules. Engage in strategic deckbuilding, make impactful decisions, and enjoy Ascension's stunning artwork. For even more variety, combine Ascension Legends with any other Ascension set or our brand-new Ascension Center Deck Sets.

